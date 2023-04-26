IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners approved a nearly $900,000 paving project and $750,000 for a sewer project in Rome Township during a meeting Tuesday in Ironton.
The board approved $895,957.33 for the Lawrence County Village Resurfacing bid from Shelley Company of Thornville, Ohio. It’s the same firm currently working on a paving project along U.S. 52 in the Ironton area.
“I’m not sure when they can start,” said County Engineer Patrick Leighty. “We’ll have a pre-construction meeting. It will take a couple of weeks. We need to know if they will use the same crew currently working on U.S. 52.”
The project includes repaving of County Road 6 between Ohio 243 and Ohio 217. It also includes paving of a number of roads in the Athalia area.
Roads on the paving list include Prosperity Street West and Prosperity Street East, Wiley Street, Tinker Street, Tinker Lane North, Tharp Street, Meade Street, Mt. View Street, Amanda Street and Myrtle Street, according to the county engineer’s office.
The board also will spend about $750,000 for sewer lines for Applewood Apartments in Rome Township, according to Chris Kline, deputy county auditor. The community development block grant funds were approved earlier.
The commissioners also signed the 2023 Marine Patrol Assistance Grant in the amount of $16,456.95 for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
The board also approved a $2,000 donation to the Collins Choice Program. The funds come from the board and the clerk of courts office.
