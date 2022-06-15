The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution seeking $1 million in projects in Ironton and Coal Grove, according to Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr.

The board approved the fiscal year 2022 community development block grant critical infrastructure program grant requested by Michelle Throckmorton, community development director of the Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization.

The resolution seeks $500,000 each for projects in Ironton and Coal Grove, Throckmorton said.

“It’s a competitive grant application,” she said. “We should hear in a couple of months.”

If approved, the village of Coal Grove would receive $500,000 for a new stormwater system along Cherry Alley, Calvary Street, High Street and Center Street. The other project seeks $500,000 to replace an old water pump at a sanitary lift station in Ironton. It also would cover a backup generator, Throckmorton said.

The board also referred two applications for liquor permits for the Ironton Country Club and for a Dollar General Store, both in Elizabeth Township. The board also proclaimed June 15 as Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Lawrence County.

