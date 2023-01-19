IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution seeking $1 million in community development block grant funds for a water project in Coal Grove and a sewer project in Ironton.
The county is seeking $500,000 for critical infrastructure funds for Coal Grove to connect with the city of Ironton for stormwater, according to Michelle Throckmorton with the Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization.
The county also is seeking another $500,000 in Ohio Department of Development funds for sewer improvements for the city of Ironton, according to Throckmorton.
A public hearing on the projects was held Tuesday on the two projects. The county will be submitting the grant applications by Jan. 25, Throckmorton said.
During an organizational meeting, the commissioners named Dr. Colton Copley as board president for 2023.
DeAnna Holliday was named as the board’s vice president. The third member of the board is Mike Finley.
The board also agreed to hold regular meetings at 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the board offices on the third floor of the courthouse.
Meanwhile, the board will hold a work session at 10 a.m. on the fourth Friday of the month.
