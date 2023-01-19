The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution seeking $1 million in community development block grant funds for a water project in Coal Grove and a sewer project in Ironton.

The county is seeking $500,000 for critical infrastructure funds for Coal Grove to connect with the city of Ironton for stormwater, according to Michelle Throckmorton with the Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization.

