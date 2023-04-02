IRONTON — By a 2-1 vote Friday, the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners agreed to a revised rate schedule that will see Union-Rome sewer district rates nearly double by 2027 to $97.97 per month.
The replacement rate schedule calls for rates for the 5,300 sewer district customers in eastern Lawrence County will increase to $63.11, a 26.25% increase, this year, 12.25% increase in 2024 and 2025 and 12% increase in 2026 and a 10% increase in 2027.
An earlier rate schedule called for rates to increase from the current $50 fee to $113.58 by 2032.
Under the revised schedule, the rates will increase to $70.84 next year, $79.52 in 2025 and $89.06 in in 2026. The increased five-year rate schedule would become effective once the transfer of assets are completed this summer, possibly in June. The board voted 2-0 last December to sale the sewer system assets to Aqua Water for $25.5 million.
The sewer district currently has a $20 million bonded indebtedness and needs millions more in improvements, according to Commissioner DeAnna Holliday.
Holliday and Commissioner Colton Copley voted in favor of the change Friday while Commissioner Mike Finley voted against it. Finley wasn’t on the board last December when the sale was approved by the board.
Earlier this week, Finley called for sewer customers call or email the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to protest the sale or impending rate increases.
Matt Schilling, director of public affairs for the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, said the commission has no jurisdiction of the sale of the sewer district assets to Aqua. However, the commission can impact requested rate increases by Ohio water and sewer providers like Aqua. The company does have pending distribution rate cases by Aqua before the commission.
“People should look up how many times Aqua has been sued in the state of Ohio,” Finley said. “I will be contacting PUCO on a regular basis to ensure the rates are as low as I can possibly make them.”
Once the district’s bonded indebtedness is settled following the sale, the board could have about $5.5 million left over. Copley said the board could work with Aqua to establish a metered system where customers who use more would pay higher fees and those who use less could pay less.
“In the long run, I believe customers will receive more reliable service, the system will be better maintained and rates will be better maintained and rates will be more predictable than if we tried to continue ownership as a government-run operation,” Copley said in an Aqua release.
Holliday said it is becoming more and more difficult for small communities to operate sewer systems.
“That’s why selling the system to Aqua makes sense,” she said.
The costs of owning and operating the district’s wastewater system are rising from stricter regulations to the costs of labor and materials to the additional expertise needed to handle modern wastewater challenges costs are skyrocketing, according to Aqua.
The company has promised to spend $12.7 million in needed improvements for the sewer system over the next five years. Aqua also has a program for customers who have difficulty paying bills, according to a release.
