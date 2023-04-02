The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Metro Creative Connection

IRONTON — By a 2-1 vote Friday, the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners agreed to a revised rate schedule that will see Union-Rome sewer district rates nearly double by 2027 to $97.97 per month.

The replacement rate schedule calls for rates for the 5,300 sewer district customers in eastern Lawrence County will increase to $63.11, a 26.25% increase, this year, 12.25% increase in 2024 and 2025 and 12% increase in 2026 and a 10% increase in 2027.

