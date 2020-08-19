IRONTON — Several month-long investigations by Lawrence County law enforcement came to an end in recent weeks with several arrests being made after indictments were returned by a grand jury.
More than four search warrants were executed in recent weeks surrounding illegal sales of crystal meth, and a marijuana eradication investigation led to the discovery of about 400 plants.
“We work very hard in our efforts to make Lawrence County safer with our continued war on drugs,” Sheriff Jeff Lawless said.
According to Lawless, the Lawrence Drug and Major Crimes Task Force and Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant July 31 at 289 Township Road 301 A in Ironton.
The warrant was obtained after a two-month investigation into the sales of large quantities of crystal meth from the home. Several undercover buys were made from the home during the investigation.
A search of the home found crystal meth, cash, numerous digital scales, packaging materials and a loaded .45 ACP handgun.
As a result, Nicole L. Carey, 43, and Christopher A. Frazier, 40, were arrested. They have since been indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury on multiple counts of trafficking in drugs.
The same groups conducted another search warrant Aug. 12 at 3723 State Route 243 in Ironton.
That search also followed a several-month investigation into the sale of crystal meth in which multiple undercover purchases were made. A search of the home found crystal meth, marijuana, cash, digital scales, packaging materials and three firearms.
In that case, Kristen L. Shipman, 38, and Krystal D. Lawless were arrested on multiple counts of trafficking drugs after warrants were issued by the grand jury indictments.
Another man was arrested Aug. 13 after a search at 56 Township Road 1039 Room No. 4 in Chesapeake. Ricky Kennie, 56, was indicted by the grand jury on multiple counts of trafficking in drugs after undercover officers made several controlled buys of crystal meth.
Lawless added the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Drug and Major Crimes Task Force, and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) conducted a marijuana eradication investigation Aug. 14 with the use of the BCI’s helicopter and eradication team.
Numerous locations around the South Point, Waterloo, Chesapeake and Proctorville areas revealed marijuana cultivation taking place. More than 400 plants were cut, collected and seized as a result, and investigations into possible suspects are ongoing.