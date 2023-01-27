The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Shirley Dyer was recognized for her dedication to and hard work for the Lawrence County community as Jan. 27, 2023, was declared Shirley Dyer Day.

Dyer, 84, is the director of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, and has worked with the Chamber for 10 years. During a Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Friday, Dyer was surprised when the meeting transitioned to a celebration of her work in the county over the years.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

