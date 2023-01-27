Shirley Dyer is presented a proclamation by Commissioners Colton Copley, center, and Mike Finley, right, honoring her dedication to the citizens of Lawrence County during the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s 4th Friday Luncheon on Friday at the new Lawrence County Senior Center in Proctorville.
Shirley Dyer is honored for her dedication to the citizens of Lawrence County during the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s 4th Friday Luncheon on Friday at the new Lawrence County Senior Center in Proctorville.
Mike Dyer discusses the work of his mother Shirley Dyer as she is honored during the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s 4th Friday Luncheon on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the new Lawrence County Senior Center in Proctorville.
Shirley Dyer is presented a proclamation by Commissioners Colton Copley, center, and Mike Finley, right, honoring her dedication to the citizens of Lawrence County during the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s 4th Friday Luncheon on Friday at the new Lawrence County Senior Center in Proctorville.
Shirley Dyer is honored for her dedication to the citizens of Lawrence County during the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s 4th Friday Luncheon on Friday at the new Lawrence County Senior Center in Proctorville.
Mike Dyer discusses the work of his mother Shirley Dyer as she is honored during the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s 4th Friday Luncheon on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the new Lawrence County Senior Center in Proctorville.
ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Shirley Dyer was recognized for her dedication to and hard work for the Lawrence County community as Jan. 27, 2023, was declared Shirley Dyer Day.
Dyer, 84, is the director of the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, and has worked with the Chamber for 10 years. During a Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Friday, Dyer was surprised when the meeting transitioned to a celebration of her work in the county over the years.
Lawrence County Commission President DeAnna Holliday read a proclamation from the commissioners, explaining the Shirley Dyer Day was created because of Dyer has “championed for students” throughout the county, created the Festival of Trees and Christmas Market and given so much time to her community.
“Mrs. Dyer has worked tirelessly to grow the number of Chamber members and their satisfaction and overall growth and enjoyment in Lawrence County,” the proclamation states. “The Lawrence County commissioners and its residents are grateful for Miss Shirley’s leadership engaging our citizens, businesses and communities.”
Dyer said she loves her job and she appreciated everyone who attended, but she felt the recognition was undeserved.
“There’s a lot more I would like to do, and I really don’t deserve this but I will take it gracefully,” she said. “But no, I’m certainly not done yet.”
Dyer’s son, Dr. Mike Dyer, owner of Proctorville Animal Clinic, recounted growing up and how his mother always encouraged him to work hard and never quit.
Mike Dyer told attendees how Shirley Dyer was always working and keeping busy, whether it was with Marshall University or Mountwest Community and Technical College, through volunteering at Cabell Huntington Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House, or through teaching Sunday school for roughly 30 years.
Mike Dyer said his mother was always working in the shadows.
“She’s that behind the scenes kind of leader, you know, where she didn’t really ever look for credit and she was even that way growing up,” he said.
Sen. Shane Wilkin, along with representatives from the offices of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, and Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague also attended the luncheon to sing Dyer’s praises and share memories.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.