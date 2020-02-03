CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — About 3,800 children in Lawrence County, Ohio, are now eligible to receive a free book delivered to their home monthly through the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library program, first lady Fran DeWine announced Monday.
In partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and other local affiliates, DeWine has helped to more than double the number of counties in the state that participate in the initiative. Nnow, she’s working to bring books to children from birth to age 5 in all of Ohio’s 88 counties.
In July, the Ohio legislature allotted $5 million to help kick-start the Imagination Library expansion, and by 2021, DeWine said she hopes to see it complete.
“This effort by so many of us will make a real difference for Ohio children,” DeWine said Monday morning during a ceremony at Collins Career Technical Center in Chesapeake. “Reading is one of the single greatest things we can do for kids and with our kids, and science shows the child’s brain is already 80% developed by the time they turn three years old — so, those first three years are so important, so critical, that we can’t waste that time.”
Lawrence County resident Kathy Gore said she has seen firsthand the effect early literacy training can have on a child’s success, and is excited to enroll her grandson in the program.
“I teach seventh grade and I see that kids sometimes get to seventh grade and we’re still trying to get them to read,” Gore said. “There is a world of difference between a child who has read and been read to, and those that have not been exposed to books and how well they do.”
Gore said literacy is critical to educational success, and not just in reading or language arts.
“I teach science, and even in science they have to be able to read to understand, and I talk to my kids all the time about the importance of reading and the fact that the more you read, the more you know,” Gore said. “Their vocabulary is much larger, and their comprehension is across the board.”
Following the brief ceremony Monday, Gore’s grandson and dozens of other local children gathered around DeWine to read one of the many books participating children will receive in the mail: “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle.
“I’ve always loved to read to kids, since my first children were born, and with these kids here today, it’s fun to see them excited about books,” DeWine said. “Some of them know the story and some of them don’t, but they’re all excited to listen and watch, and that’s really great.”
DeWine and other partnering organizations encouraged parents, grandparents and caregivers to enroll their children in the program online at www.ohioimaginationlibrary.com under the “Enrollment” tab.
“We want to see every child enter kindergarten with a good, strong start,” DeWine said. “This program is really going to make a difference.”