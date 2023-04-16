IRONTON — A Huntington man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to six to nine years in prison.
Anthony E. Jones, 33, of the 800 block of 27th Street, Huntington, pleaded guilty to burglary and other charges involving cutting off an ankle monitor.
He also was ordered to pay $1,275 in restitution. A handgun in his possession when arrested also was ordered confiscated.
In an unrelated case, Melissa K. Lyons, 46, of the 2500 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, formerly of Coal Grove, was sentenced to four years in prison in a drug case.
In other cases:
Chester L. Burton Jr., 40, of the 900 block of 9th Street West, Huntington, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete a four- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
Hannah E. White, 25, of the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue, Huntington, admitted violating an intervention in lieu of conviction program. She was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and to participate in a drug court program.
George Henry Ruff, 33, who is homeless, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to burglary. Bond was set at $200,000. He was ordered to get an evaluation at Court Clinic in Cincinnati to determine if he is competent to stand trial.
Joshua M. Hay, 26, of Township Road 1336, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending. He also was ordered to get treatment at Riverside Recovery.
