IRONTON — The Lawrence County Courthouse will reopen to the public on a limited basis starting Monday, May 18.
Courthouse offices are open, but currently accessible in most cases by phone or email. Clerk of Courts Mike Patterson started a “soft opening” of his office Tuesday. The office handles automobile title renewals and court business.
“We got permission from the health department,” Patterson said.
Right now, only two people are allowed access to the two sides of the clerk’s office.
People can’t just walk into the courthouse starting Monday. Instead, access is being handled by courthouse security personnel, said Commissioner DeAnna Holliday.
“We are eager to start serving our citizens and meeting their needs,” Holliday said. “But we want to do it in the safest possible manner. We are all in this together.”
This week, plexiglass safety barriers are being installed in some offices, Holliday said. Hand-sanitizing stations also are being installed, as are 6-foot distancing markers. The temperature of courthouse employees also will be taken before the courthouse opens each day, she said.
Employees will wear masks and individuals entering the courthouse will be required to wear masks, Holliday said. The courthouse is a nonsmoking facility and no smoking will be allowed near courthouse doors, she said.
The courthouse closed to the public about two months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other action, the board proclaimed May as Older Americans Month in Lawrence County.
The board also:
- Recognized Holli Leep, a Fairland High School graduate who received the Franklin B. Walter award. She was selected as the recipient from Lawrence County and was among 88 Ohio students across Ohio recognized by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.
- Approved a sub-grant award agreement for the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force in the amount of $76,162.48.
- Approved a marine patrol grant award that will require a county match not to exceed $16,942.68.