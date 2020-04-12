IRONTON — Courts in Lawrence County have been awarded nearly $70,000 in grants to buy videoconferencing equipment that will allow arraignments and other court proceedings without the parties showing up in the courtroom.
J.T. Holt, an Ironton lawyer, applied for the grant that will provide $12,513.05 to the Ironton Municipal Court, $21,181.66 for the Lawrence County Municipal Court, $17,002.11 for Lawrence County Common Pleas Court and $18,480.79 for Lawrence County Juvenile-Probate Court.
“It will cut down on prisoner transportation costs,” Holt said Friday.
The Ohio Supreme Court approved grants totaling $69,177.61 to make the changes, he said.
The grant will allow prisoners at the Lawrence County Jail and juveniles being detained at the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on Ohio 93 to have pretrial court proceedings via videoconferencing, officials said.
“There’s really no adequate areas for defense attorneys to meet with clients at the jail,” Holt said.
Some hearings now can be done remotely, said Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard. Local courts will be buying equipment in the next week or two to make the new system effective, he said.
“We would like to be up and running in the next two or three weeks,” Ballard said.
“It will be easier to do some civil court proceedings” once the equipment is installed, he said.
Sheriff Jeff Lawless said the equipment will be installed on a rolling cart in the jail’s booking area.
“We’re anxious to get started,” he said.
Down the road, he plans to move 911 dispatchers to the Joint Response Operations Center in Coal Grove and move the equipment to that section of the 48-year-old jail.
Officials also are looking at ways Lawrence County prisoners in other Ohio jails due to space problems at the county jail in Ironton could have court proceedings via videoconferencing, Holt said.
Telephone conferencing and video conferencing are authorized in common pleas court proceedings, Ballard said in a temporary order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county has been trying to use ankle monitors to track nonviolent defendants in criminal cases instead of housing them in jails. The state is limiting Lawrence County to holding 27 prisoners at the jail in Ironton.
Another change is limiting necessary court hearings by appointment only on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Common pleas courts are open all day Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Fridays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Domestic violence protection orders, civil protection orders and temporary restraining orders are being held at 9:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.