IRONTON — Bond was set at $250,000 Wednesday for two separate defendants in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Carl Rouse III, 45, of the 1300 block of Memorial Boulevard, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to charges of tampering with evidence and felony vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor while released on bond.
Rouse earlier pleaded not guilty to a charge of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.
Judge Andy Ballard reset the bond for Rouse to $250,000, saying he was a flight risk. The case is set for trial Dec. 2 and a pretrial was set for Nov. 2.
In the other case, Samantha L. Pancake, 42, of Private Drive 4460, Pedro, had her bond increased to $250,000 after she had been returned to court after about a year. She initially pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a school and aggravated possession of drugs.
Ballard increased her bond to $250,000, saying she was a flight risk. Pancake, meanwhile, was scheduled to be in Ironton Municipal Court on Thursday on new drug charges.
In another case, Ballard sentenced Katelyn M. Gibson, 22, of Township Road 1039, Chesapeake, to four years in prison on charges of reckless homicide and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
Gibson and a co-defendant received similar prison sentences for providing drugs including fentanyl to Jonathan James Ratcliff, who subsequently died from a drug overdose. Gibson initially was charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound. The manslaughter was amended to reckless homicide and the corrupting another with drug charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
"I want to take responsibility for my actions," Gibson said. "Jonathan was my friend. I lost a friend."
Ballard said taking drugs that could contain fentanyl is dangerous and could lead to death.
"This is the risk anytime anyone uses drugs," he said. "No one is happy about this. Nothing is bringing him back. I need you to honor his memory."
In other cases:
Ryan K. Edwards, 47, of East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, pleaded guilty to failure to appear and two counts of receiving stolen property — a vehicle and license plates. Final sentencing was set for Sept. 28. He faces a maximum sentence of four years, but could be sentenced to eight months in prison under a proposed plea agreement.
Megan L. Lynd, 33, of Delores Avenue, South Point, pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years, ordered to complete a treatment program and do 200 hours of community service.
