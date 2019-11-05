IRONTON — Two hours after the polls closed Tuesday night in Lawrence County, a computer glitch was hampering the result of vote totals at the courthouse in Ironton.
The only race available Tuesday night was in South Point, where Mayor Jeff Gaskin won reelection to a second four-year term as mayor. Unofficial vote totals from five South Point precincts had Gaskin with a 703-225 victory over Fred Craft. With the absentee and walk-in votes added, Gaskin finished with an 836-248 victory.
“It’s overwhelmingly obvious people like what we’re doing in South Point,” Gaskin said at the courthouse Tuesday night. “I’m extremely happy with the race. I’m elated with the help and support I’ve had. We will continue with our low utility rates that could be the lowest in the Tri-State.”
One new thing Gaskin was proud of was a decision by South Point Village Council to buy a handicapped-accessible merry-go-round.
“It will be shipped out in early December, and we’ll install it as soon as we can, weather permitting,” he said.
Two hours after the polls closed, the board of elections could release only the walk-in and absentee vote totals. A computer glitch with new voting machines the board purchased earlier this year was hampering the vote totals Tuesday.
The only countywide levy on the ballot, a proposal to add a 2.5 mill levy, was losing early by a total of 1,583 to 1,200.
A proposal in Ironton for an increase in the city income tax from 1% to 1.75% was losing 414-148.
In the Ironton mayor’s race, Katrina Keith, the incumbent mayor, was losing early to Sam Cramblitt. Cramblitt had 395 votes to 161.
Keith filed suit against the board of elections last month seeking to have Cramblitt’s name removed from the ballot and no votes for him counted. She said Cramblitt didn’t qualify to run for mayor under the Ironton city charter. The case was filed with the Ohio Supreme Court.
No decision has been reached on the issue.