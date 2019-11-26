COAL GROVE, Ohio — Lawrence County employees have been moving into the renovated Joint Response Operations Center building in Coal Grove, according to Chris Kline, deputy Lawrence County auditor.
The more than 14,000-square-foot building, which formerly housed a Ford dealership, has been renovated over the past year and a half to hold a number of county offices as part of a $1 million-plus project, Kline said.
Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services administrators and personnel moved into the building about a week ago, Kline said. They will be joined soon by employees from the sheriff’s office and 911 dispatchers, as well as employees from the county Emergency Management Agency. County Coroner Ben Mack will have an office there as well.
In all, about 20 people will have offices there, Kline said.
“We plan on moving after the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Sheriff Jeff Lawless. “We’ve had some computer issues.”
Two detectives, a payroll clerk and a warrants clerk will be moving soon. Several dispatchers will move there later.
That move, along with 911 dispatchers and personnel, is waiting on a computer tower to be built, officials said.
“Our dispatchers will move there as well. It will free up space in the sheriff’s office,” Lawless said.
The sheriff’s office also will move its evidence locker there, Lawless said.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners also will hold meetings at the building, located at 715 Lane St., with the first taking place Tuesday. The board gave up its office space in the courthouse to accommodate the offices for Court of Appeals Judge Jason Smith. The board has been holding meetings at the offices of the Greater Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce in South Point.
The county bought the property for $245,000 and spent more than $600,000 on renovations, Kline said. The cost of equipment for the new building and employees will be several hundred thousand dollars, he said.
Once the move is completed, the EMA building and 911 center on Park Avenue will be torn down, Lawless said. The building has serious structural problems, he said.