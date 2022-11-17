John, right, and Judy Griffith, of Flatwoods, Ky., look at the decorated trees as the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Festival of Trees and Christmas Market in 2021 in South Point, Ohio. The event returns this weekend.
Stella Cliff, 6, from left, Paisley Patrick, 8, and Avery Black, 5, take a cart ride with Angie Walker and her pony Domino as the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Festival of Trees and Christmas Market on Nov. 20, 2021, in South Point, Ohio.
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Festival of Trees and Christmas Market returns to Lawrence County from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, welcoming community members to browse fully decorated trees and — if they are so inclined — donate money to take one home.
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce hosts its eighth festival this year, with trees on display sponsored by local businesses. The trees can be bid on or purchased outright, and all proceeds are put into scholarships for Lawrence County high school seniors.
For the Festival of Trees, Chamber of Commerce Director Shirley Dyer said there are more than 30 decorated trees with various themes. While some trees sport traditional bulbs and garland, others are decorated by theme, such as candy canes, gnomes and the Grinch. There is even a pink, white and black Dolly Parton tree.
“They’re gorgeous; we have some trees that are really fancy,” Dyer said. “We have so many, and they are so beautiful. And it’s hard to describe them unless you actually see them because they are so beautiful.”
For the Christmas Market, Dyer said there will be more than 40 vendors selling their candies, crafts and other creations. There will also be food trucks available, including Abby Shae Bakes and Scragglepop.
Dyer encouraged everyone to come by to get into the holiday spirit.
“We want people to feel free to just come in and walk in to see the beauty. It’s just beautiful,” she said.
On Friday, attendees can visit with Santa Claus, see reindeer, and enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, entertainment and more. Saturday’s events include breakfast with Santa at 10 a.m., a Christmas maze, face painting and candle making.
Bidding on or buying trees can be done by calling the Chamber of Commerce at 740-377-4550, and a virtual tour of the available trees is on the Chamber of Commerce website and Facebook page.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
