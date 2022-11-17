The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Festival of Trees and Christmas Market returns to Lawrence County from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, welcoming community members to browse fully decorated trees and — if they are so inclined — donate money to take one home.

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce hosts its eighth festival this year, with trees on display sponsored by local businesses. The trees can be bid on or purchased outright, and all proceeds are put into scholarships for Lawrence County high school seniors.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

