IRONTON — Lawrence County has been awarded $500,000 in federal funds to help get more county residents back to work, according to U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.
The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded the money to the Lawrence Economic Development Corp. for its Partners For Success Supporting Growth From Recovery to Careers project, according to a release.
“Rural communities have been overlooked for too long,” Brown said. “If we want to promote economic development throughout Ohio, we need to ensure that business and communities have the tools and resources they need.
“I’m working to make sure Ohio gets its fair share — or more — of the investment,” Brown said. “Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, these funds will have a significant economic impact for Lawrence County.”
The $500,000 will go to Workforce Development (Ohio Means Jobs) at the One Stop in Ironton, said Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence Economic Development Corp.
“I feel this is extremely important as many of our employers are desperate for workers,” Dingus said Tuesday “Hopefully this will help. This offers them a great opportunity to find success.”
He said the grant funds will help keep potential employees on track to get jobs.
Local employers said the COVID-19 pandemic and prospective employees suffering from drug problems have made it hard to get and keep workers. One employer said 18 to 20% of employees don’t show up for work on Mondays.
The Partners for Success program is geared to improve recovery outcomes and workforce engagement for those recovering from substance use disorders in high-risk Appalachian communities, according to the release.
The program will retain employees and provide training and recovery programs, education and health support services for recovery, according to the release.
Local sources, including workforce development and Jobs Ohio state funds, will provide $214,286 to the program, according to the release.
