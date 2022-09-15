The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Lawrence County's new seal features the courthouse at the center, surrounded by the 14 townships located in the county — represented by 14 stars and rays of sun.

IRONTON — Lawrence County has been awarded $500,000 in federal funds to help get more county residents back to work, according to U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded the money to the Lawrence Economic Development Corp. for its Partners For Success Supporting Growth From Recovery to Careers project, according to a release.

