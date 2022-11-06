IRONTON — Lawrence County has been awarded a $425,000 grant to hire two new pretrial service officers and add a kiosk in the eastern part of the county, said Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley.
The money will be used to implement improvements at the Lawrence County Bureau of Community Corrections, according to Carl Bowen, chief of the county bureau of community corrections.
It was among $10.2 million distributed across Ohio to help reduce the backlog of pending court proceedings, according to a news release.
Since taking over as one of the two county common pleas judges, Finley has applied for and received several grants totaling some $750,000.
“We’re always looking for funding opportunities,” Finley said, adding that the office applied for the grant earlier this year. “(Bowen) did a good job on this.”
The pretrial service officers could be on board by December or January, Bowen said.
Bowen said his office is looking to hire two more pretrial service officers who help officials get drug and alcohol treatment, if needed, and to ensure defendants appear for court cases.
“I’m very happy it worked out,” Bowen said of the grant Finley asked him to apply for.
The probation office also plans to open a kiosk in the eastern part of the county, possibly at Lawrence County Municipal Court in Chesapeake, Bowen said.
The office also might be able to increase the number of ankle monitors for people on bond while their cases are pending, from about 70 to 100. The ankle monitors allow people to stay out of jail prior to trial or a plea in felony cases.
“The majority are pretrial cases,” Bowen said.
The kiosk will allow defendants to check in with probation officials and also could have a built-in breathalyzer, Bowen said.
The pretrial officers help judges make sound decisions on bond issues, Finley said.
