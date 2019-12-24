IRONTON — More than 20 people were indicted Wednesday by a Lawrence County grand jury, most on drug charges.
Jonathan Lee Watts, 23, of the 400 block of Buckhorn Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of burglary, receiving stolen property and safecracking.
Anthony W. Smith, 45, of the 600 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, being in possession of $390 from drug transactions, tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of meth.
Elaina Webber, 32, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking in 164, 30-milligram tablets of oxycodone, possession of drugs, possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance.
Carl W. Jenkins Jr., 28 of Private Drive 523, Ironton, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and aggravated possession of meth.
James B. Schwab, 43, of Township Road 1050, Ironton, was indicted on charges of escape, tampering with evidence and felony vandalism.
Elizabeth Mullins, 45, of the 1300 block of Charleston Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and felony vandalism.
Marcus A. Sloan, 22, of County Road 1, South Point, was indicted on a charge of obstructing justice.
Lafollette A. Bogan, 38, of Kokomo, Indiana, was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Joshua S. Delawder, 25, of the 2200 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and resisting arrest.
John A. Suitor, 28, of Ohio 243, South Point, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl and receiving stolen property.
Shannon Marcum, 41, of the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue, Ashland, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
Brandon Lee Peters, 22, of the 1400 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of felony theft.
Jonathen Wooten, 30, of Jackson, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of grand theft.
Katey N. Hinton, 37, of County Road 171, Scottown, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and possession of controlled substances.
Phillip O’Dell Jr., 43, of the 1100 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of breaking and entering.
Christopher S. Adams, 37, of East Lynn Road, East Lynn, West Virginia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Jepsey B. Murrell, 50, of the 2200 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
William R. McKenzie, 45, of Memorial Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.
Travis L. Brunty, 40, of Ashton, West Virginia, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Kennedale Hedge, 34, of Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Tracy L. Dement, 48, of Private Drive 4442, Chesapeake, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.
Thomas C. Bowman, 40, of the 400 block of Alabama Street, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Angela D. Atkins, 51, of the 900 block of North 5th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Amanda L. Blake, 39, of the 500 block of Railroad Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.