IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury returned more than 60 indictments last week, including six sealed, secret drug indictments, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
James Stover, 38, of Garden Gate Drive, Lavalette, was indicted on charges of felonious assault, burglary, felony domestic violence and violation of a protection order or consent agreement, also a felony.
Donald Malone, 30, of Ironton, was indicted on charges of felonious assault, aggravated possession of meth and illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a detention facility.
Roy E. Lewis, 54, of Township Road 155 East, Pedro, Ohio, was indicted on charges of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.
Jamie M. Burnett, 42, of the 3100 block of South 6th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of corrupting another with drugs, felony child endangerment and aggravated possession of meth.
James Berry, 44, of East Wood Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of felonious assault.
Rebecca Miller, 40, of Ohio 141, Kitts Hill, was indicted on charges of two counts of tampering with drugs, two counts of theft of drugs and two counts of illegal processing of drug documents.
Joseph L. Sizemore, 37, of the 400 block of 3rd Avenue, Worthington, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of meth.
Quentin White, 24, of Southfield, Michigan, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and tampering with evidence.
Pamela J. McCoy, 50, of the 700 block of West 3rd Street, Huntington, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth, tampering with evidence and aggravated trafficking of meth.
Amy L. Pringle, 36, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of meth.
Kiah M. Maynard, 27, of Township Road 1167, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
William L. Bragg Jr., 39, of the 3300 block of Thomas Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Blake J. Owens, 27, of the 2500 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.
George M. Massie, 36, of Township Road 269, Pedro, was indicted on charges of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and felony driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Austin M. Harper, 24, of County Road 400, Ironton, was indicted on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and felony driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Delmar M. Jenkins, 31, of the 700 block of Vine Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of felonious assault, aggravated possession of meth and resisting arrest.
Nichole L. Carey, 42, of Township Road 301A, Ironton, was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of meth, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rickey J. Morgan, 64, of Ohio 141, Ironton, was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance.
Lucas D. Bruce, 23, of the 1500 block of Charlotte Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
Cedric E. Legette, 27, of Grayson, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
Jessica Stapleton, 35, of Private Drive 258, Ironton, was indicted on charges of felonious assault, criminal damaging, resisting arrest and failure to disclose personal information.
Zachary C. Jenkins, 29, of the 800 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of burglary and resisting arrest.
Steven D. Harper, 43, of Township Road 1183, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.
William D. Johnson Jr., 18, of Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs.
Steven P. Grimm, 26, of Sharon Road, Ashland, was indicted on a charge of the theft of $29,000 from Family Dollar.
Bruce L. Walker, 20, of Flint, Michigan, was indicted on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs.
Anthony J. Hussey, 19, of Detroit, Michigan, was indicted on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs.
Nathan Gilliam, 22, of South 3rd Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of failure to appear.
Kasey Joe Perry, 20, of Oakmont Drive, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.
John Eugene Payne, 59, of the 2400 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine.
Melissa Kaye Lyons, 43, of the 300 block of Pike Street, Coal Grove, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Randall L. Bowen, 51, who is homeless, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Curtis R. Maynard III, 21, of Private Drive 748, Pedro, Ohio, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth, two counts and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amanda Kay Crist, 35, of County Road 128, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Richard Jones, 36, of County Road 1, South Point, was indicted on three counts of criminal non-support.
Edwin A. McClurg, 30, of Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Aaron James Michael Sterling, 22, of County Road 18, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Timothy Wayne Tomlin II, 26, of County Road 12, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Jerry R. Blevins, 24, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
John J. Neal, 43, of Kentucky 503, Wurtland, Kentucky, was indicted on possession of fentanyl and aggravated possession of meth.
Danielle J. Sparks, 32, of Olive Hill, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.
James David Hayes, 37, of Sandy Hook, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.
Todd McCann, 46, of Ohio 650, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of harassment by an inmate.
Charles R. Johnson, 30, of Private Drive 2210, South Point, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
Corey S. Allen, 27, of Marti Joe Drive, Huntington, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and aggravated possession of meth.
Michael E. Castle, 40, of the 300 block of Washington Street, Coal Grove, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin, aggravated possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance.
Mary Cummings, 34, of the 5400 block of Altizer Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Kasey Joe Perry, 20, of Oakmont Drive, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of possession of drugs.
Garland K. Sharp, 29, of County Road 181, Ironton, was indicted on a felony vandalism charge.
Crystal Lewis, 38, of the 1400 block of South 4th Street, was indicted on a charge of harassment by an inmate.
Patricia L. Bohmke, 38, of Ravenswood, West Virginia, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Ryan L. Hannon, 39, of County Road 73, Scottown, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Randy Givens, 57, of County Road 16, Pedro, Ohio, was indicted on a felony charge of salvage certificate of title.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.