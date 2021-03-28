IRONTON — Members of the Lawrence County Horseman’s Association put on a show for guests of all ages Saturday at the LCHA Arena in Ironton.
The event also included an expo that offered vendors for people and horses.
The Lawrence County Horseman’s Association was established as a nonprofit organization more than 50 years ago in Proctorville, Ohio, serving people who are interested in all horse breeds and riding disciplines.
The association meets once a month and has members of all ages from around the Tri-State.