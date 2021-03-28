The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IRONTON — Members of the Lawrence County Horseman’s Association put on a show for guests of all ages Saturday at the LCHA Arena in Ironton.

The event also included an expo that offered vendors for people and horses.

The Lawrence County Horseman’s Association was established as a nonprofit organization more than 50 years ago in Proctorville, Ohio, serving people who are interested in all horse breeds and riding disciplines.

The association meets once a month and has members of all ages from around the Tri-State.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.