IRONTON — Lawrence County is under direction from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Corrections to reduce the number of prisoners at the 48-year-old jail on South 5th Street across the street from the courthouse.
Joseph Landrum, a state jail inspector with the Bureau of Adult Detention, last week wrote a letter to Sheriff Jeff Lawless saying there were 79 prisoners in the jail Aug. 10. The department has recommended the jail hold no more than 27 prisoners based on space recommendations.
There were 62 prisoners in the jail Thursday, Lawless said.
“The Lawrence County Jail and county officials must take immediate action to reduce the inmate population to a level at or below the bureau’s recommended capacity,” according to Landrum.
“This also causes the jail to be in non-compliance with a number of the standards for jails in Ohio,” Landrum said. “If this situation is not immediately addressed, the (department) will evaluate whether to pursue legal action … to enjoin your county’s compliance with the remaining non-compliant minimum standards for jails.”
Lawless said other Ohio county jails where he used to send prisoners while cases were pending in court have stopped taking Lawrence County prisoners due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County jails in Morrow, Monroe, Knox and Butler counties are no longer housing Lawrence County prisoners, Lawless said.
He asked county common pleas and municipal court judges to help where they can in trying to keep the number of prisoners down when possible.
Common Pleas Judges Andy Ballard and Christen Finley did release a number of defendants on bond Wednesday, asking defendants to seek drug treatment and possibly wear ankle monitors and be on home confinement while the cases are pending in court.
Many of those defendants were among more than 100 people indicted earlier this month by a Lawrence County grand jury.
The number of prisoners being held in jail greatly exceeds the amount the state wants Lawrence County to hold, according to Landrum. He said it could lead to a dangerous situation for both staff and inmates.
Landrum also asked Lawless to let the department know when the state concerns have been addressed.
Lawrence County officials in recent years have discussed, but taken no action on, building a new jail, citing cost concerns.