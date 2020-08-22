IRONTON — A Lawrence County man was arrested this week on charges of the rape and sexual imposition of two teenage girls, according to Sheriff Jeff Lawless.
The sheriff’s office responded to a call Thursday from a parent who said her daughter had been inappropriately touched at a man’s residence, Lawless said in a Facebook post.
Meanwhile, a teenage friend of the girl confided with the woman, saying she had been sexually molested by a man at his residence in Pedro, Ohio, over the past four or five years.
Investigators talked with Larry D. Reed Jr., 38, of 3180 County Road 4, Pedro, after interviewing two girls, aged 14 and 15.
Reed made admissions to the accusations to the authorities, Lawless said. Reed is a Rock Hill School Board bus driver. The alleged sexual abuse, however, reportedly took place at his home and not at the school or a bus, according to Lawless.
Authorities took Reed into custody and transported him to the Lawrence County Jail. He is being held without bond pending a hearing at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, in Lawrence County Municipal Court in Ironton.
Additional charges could be presented to an upcoming Lawrence County grand jury, according to Lawless.
According to a criminal affidavit signed by Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson, Reed is charged with engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with a teenage girl Wednesday and Thursday.
Reed was charged with one count of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition, according to a deputy jailer.