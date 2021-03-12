IRONTON — A Lawrence County man charged with kidnapping and four counts of intimidation along with domestic violence, arson and resisting arrest in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court was found to be currently not competent to stand trial.
David A. Blevins, 36, of Ohio 141, Waterloo, was ordered by Judge Andy Ballard to be transferred to Appalachian Behavioral Health Center in Athens to determine if he can be restored to competence.
Ballard earlier ordered to be examined at Court Clinic in Cincinnati after Blevins entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.
In an unrelated case, Crawford W. Madden, 50, of Kentucky 784, Garrison, Kentucky, rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for four to six years on a charge of aggravated burglary.
The case is set for trial Thursday, March 18. If convicted, he could face up to 12 years in prison.
In other cases:
- Daniel Stephens, 24, of County Road 59, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County and to seek drug treatment.
- Michael Russell, 58, of Private Drive 2780, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was given treatment in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year. He also was ordered to seek drug treatment and do 200 hours of community service.
- Michael S. Sharp, 46, of the 2500 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, rejected a plea offer of six months in prison for violating community control sanctions. The case is set for trial Wednesday, March 17. He could be sentenced to some 17 months in prison. He still owes more than $20,000 in back child support, according to authorities.
- Bruce Marsh, 30, of Township Road 303, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to theft and grand theft. Bond was set at $50,000 and he was ordered to get a treatment assessment.
- Cynthia King, 39, of the 1000 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington, denied violating community control sanctions. The case was set for trial March 31.