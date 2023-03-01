The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A Chesapeake, Ohio, area man was indicted on an eight-count drug indictment charging him with specifications alleging he was a major drug offender while armed with at least seven weapons and seeking to confiscate $3,500 in cash from him when he was arrested Jan. 25.

Donovan Lance Spears, 31, of Township Road 1156, was charged with trafficking and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking and possession of more than 2,000 grams of hashish, trafficking and possession of 2,000 grams of marijuana, illegal manufacture of drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile and receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceeding ($3,500) in cash

