IRONTON — A Chesapeake, Ohio, area man was indicted on an eight-count drug indictment charging him with specifications alleging he was a major drug offender while armed with at least seven weapons and seeking to confiscate $3,500 in cash from him when he was arrested Jan. 25.
Donovan Lance Spears, 31, of Township Road 1156, was charged with trafficking and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking and possession of more than 2,000 grams of hashish, trafficking and possession of 2,000 grams of marijuana, illegal manufacture of drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile and receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceeding ($3,500) in cash
Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said the claim of Spears being a major drug offender was based on the amount of drugs allegedly confiscated in the case.
In an unrelated case, Aaron C. Adkins, 35, of Fairview Avenue, South Point, was indicted on charges of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated arson for trying to set his sister’s home on fire Jan. 17.
In other cases, John A. Suitor, 31, of Ohio 243, Ironton, was indicted on charges of trafficking and possession of 27 grams of cocaine and misdemeanor charges of driving while under the use of influence of alcohol or drugs.
Eric R. Markel, 29, of Private Drive 1577, County Road 25, Pedro, was indicted on a charge of felonious assault.
Colby J. Fuselier, 20, of Woodward, Oklahoma, was indicted on charges of burglary, breaking and entering and disorderly conduct.
Steven B. Stamper, 23, of County Road 14, Ironton, was indicted on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of meth and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Ronnie E. Gillispie Jr., 33, of the 300 block of 4th Street, South Point, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Zachary Dement, 26, of County Road 1, South Point, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Michael B. Preston, 56, of the 700 block of Lane Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
