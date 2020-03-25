PEDRO, Ohio — A Lawrence County man was killed Wednesday morning following a two-car crash on Ohio 93 about 23 miles north of Ironton. The crash closed the state road for 2 1/2 hours, according to a spokesman for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Jason A. Stamper, 36, of Pedro, died from his injuries at a Huntington hospital, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt, according to a release.

He was headed north on Ohio 93 near Telegraph Hill at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday when his vehicle went left of center, striking a vehicle driven by Roger D. Miller, 24, of Oak Hill, Ohio, according to the release. Miller was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Ohio 93 was reopened to traffic about 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to Matt McGuire, a spokesman for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

