IRONTON — A Lawrence County man facing a maximum of 21-and-a-half years in prison rejected a plea deal earlier this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Eric Roach, 43, of County Road 37, Scottown, is charged with burglary, tampering with evidence, escape, failure to appear, felony vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor and aggravated possession of meth.
He rejected a plea offer of six to nine years in prison. A counter offer of four to six years in prison with possible judicial release after two years was rejected by Steve Nord, an assistant prosecuting attorney. The case is set for trial June 7 before Judge Andy Ballard. If convicted, Roach faces a maximum prison sentence of from 17-and-a-half years in prison to 21-and-a-half years in prison.
In an unrelated case, Wesley D. Flint, 25, of the 700 block of Park Avenue, Ironton, was found restorable to competency to stand trial on drug trafficking and gun charges including two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.
Ballard ordered him to be sent to Appalachian Regional Center in Athens, Ohio, to see if he can be restored to competency. Flint has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to the charges.
In other cases:
- Michael S. Sharp, 46, of the 2500 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, initially pleaded guilty to felony domestic violence and community control sanctions violations. Sharp owes more than $20,000 in back child support and has failed to pay it or pay costs and fees.
However, the plea was withdrawn after he refused to admit to the domestic violence. Ballard set the case for trial Aug. 23. Sharp currently faces more than 40 months in prison if convicted.
- Jessy Stapleton, 36, of Township Road 245W, Pedro, failed a drug screen Wednesday and admitted taking meth and fentanyl. Bond was increased to $25,000 and he was taken into custody. He is charged with possession of controlled substances.
- Travis L. Brunty, 42, of Ashton, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth. He was placed on community control sanctions for two years and ordered to complete up to a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, and do 200 hours of community service.
- Justin E. Betzing, 30, of Bell, West Virginia, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the relapse program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
- Pamela J. Young, 65, of Avondale Road, Huntington, pleaded guilty in a drug case. She was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction, requiring her to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and do 200 hours of community service.
- Teddy R. Nelson, 46, of County Road 25, Pedro, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth, two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth and one count of possession of heroin. Bond was set at $20,000.
- Lois W. Yates, 31, of the 800 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault and child endangering. Yates was released on a $50,000 recognition bond while the case is pending.
- Nina J. Reffitt, 30, of Indian Run, Flatwoods, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. She was released on a $10,000 recognition bond while the case is pending.
- Shawn L. Crabtree, 45, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking and possession of meth. Crabtree was released on a $10,000 recognition bond while the case is pending.