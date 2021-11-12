IRONTON — A Lawrence County man convicted last week for the felonious assault of an animal rights activist was sentenced to four to six years in prison.
James V. Newcomb, 54, of Township Road 267, Waterloo, was convicted following a two-day trial in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court of felonious assault, misdemeanor assault and theft. He was acquitted on a second charge of felonious assault and tampering with evidence.
Judge Andy Ballard sentenced Newcomb on Wednesday and rejected a motion by the office of Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson to place a co-defendant in the case on community control sanctions (probation).
Newcomb was convicted of ramming a car several times before running the vehicle, driven by activists with Showing Animals Respect and Kindness on County Road 4, off the road and was fined $5,000.
The activists, Steve Hindi and Adam Fahnestock, from the Chicago area, were in Lawrence County on Jan. 3 to film an alleged cockfight, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. One of the activists had several small cameras on his clothing and activated a drone at a residence along Township Road 267.
Newcomb wasn’t charged with anything concerning alleged cockfighting, and Ballard refused to allow any testimony along those lines in the case.
Hindi testified during the trial that he was assaulted by a co-defendant, Shannon Clark, 36, of County Road 14, Waterloo.
Clark is charged with felonious assault against Hindi and knocking a controller for a drone against a mailbox. Ballard rejected a proposed plea agreement in the case Wednesday to reduce the charge to aggravated assault.
Steve Nord, an assistant county prosecuting attorney, offered a plea deal for Clark if he testified against Newcomb by amending the felonious assault and dismissing two other charges. Ballard rejected the plea offer and set the case for trial Nov. 29.
If convicted, Clark could face a prison sentence of 36 to 40 months in prison, Ballard said from the bench.
“The state came to us,” said Gene Meadows, the lawyer representing Clark. “We made a deal in good faith.”
Based on the testimony by Hindi, Ballard said, justice required him to deny the state’s motion to amend the indictment and place Clark on community control sanctions for four years.
“This is definitely not a probation case,” Ballard said.
He said Clark’s testimony wasn’t beneficial at the trial and that Clark was the primary assailant against Hindi, according to testimony.
