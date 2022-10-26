IRONTON — A Lawrence County man pleaded guilty Monday to charges of burglary and receiving stolen property and is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Homer Jenkins, 60, of County Road 19, Kitts Hill, entered the guilty pleas after a jury was seated in his trial, but before opening statements in the case.
As part of a proposed plea agreement, Jenkins faces five to seven-and-a-half years in prison with the possibility of a judicial release after serving four years in prison. Jenkins also agreed to testify against two co-defendants, according to Steve Nord, an assistant county prosecutor.
Jenkins also faces additional charges for cutting off an ankle monitor before the case went to trail.