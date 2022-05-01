IRONTON — Three Lawrence County residents were indicted last week on burglary and receiving stolen property charges.
David M. Bennett, 41, of Ohio 141, Kitts Hill; Gregory C. Cox, 41, of County Road 21, Ironton; and Homer J. Jenkins, 40, of County Road 19, Kitts Hill, are co-defendants in the case.
Bennett also was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, and Cox also was charged with receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of meth.
Elisha Lynn Griffith, 52, of the 800 block of Adams Street, Ironton, was indicted on two counts of aggravated trafficking in meth and three counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
Tyler L. Keeton, 21, of the 300 block of North 3rd Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking in meth and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
Nicholas R. Griffith, 32, of the 700 block of Mill Street, Ironton, was indicted on three counts of trafficking in fentanyl-related compounds and three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth.
Arglio Demetrio Garcia Luis, 33, of Private Road 302, South Point, was indicted on charges of burglary and trespass in a habitation where a person is present or likely to be present and attempted rape.
Tasha L. Sellards, 53, of Darnell Road, Huntington, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession and trafficking of meth and charges of aggravated trafficking and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
John Edward Collins, 32, of Ohio 243, Chesapeake, was indicted on charges of having weapons while under disability and possession of drugs.
Lonnie D. Garcilsco, 40, of the 2800 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, was indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.
James B. Schwab, 45, of Township Road 1050, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated trafficking in meth.
Heather L. Harrison, 44, of the 200 block of Pine Street, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Megan L. Lynd, 33, of the 100 block of Delores Avenue, South Point, was indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.
Tony D. Edward, 44, of County Road 1, South Point, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
