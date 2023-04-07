Peggy Karshner, vice president of the Lawrence County Historical Society, speaks with a group of visitors as the Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society reopens for the season on Sunday in Ironton. FOR MORE PHOTOS, GO TO WWW.HERALD-DISPATCH.COM
Hadley Harmon, 10, of Ironton, speaks with Peggy Karshner, vice president of the Lawrence County Historical Society, while spending the afternoon with her family as the Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society reopens for the season on Sunday in Ironton.
IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum on the corner of South 6th and Adams streets has a number of events planned for 2023, according to Sue Lunsford, a member of the Lawrence County Historical Society.
“We hope people can come out for the events scheduled this year,” Lunsford said Thursday.
The museum has opened for the 2023 season. It is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, she said.
Museum events scheduled by the Lawrence County Historical Society include a spring tea. Cost is $25 per person. The event is being organized by Kay Rader 740-447-7680. Scheduled events at the museum also are posted on the Lawrence County Historical Society on Facebook.
The museum also is planning events for the week of May 14, which is National Police Week, Lunsford said.
A pie social is set for 2 p.m. May 15. Pies are sponsored by individuals and businesses, she said. The event is being overseen by Alicia Fraley, 740-534-3577.
A community singalong is being planned for August.
The annual cemetery walk at Woodland Cemetery is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 30. The event is being planned by Nicole Cox, 740-646-4104.
A Harvest Festival is planned for 5 p.m. Oct. 7. It will cost $5 for a hot dog with sauce, a drink and dessert.
A Christmas Tea is planned for Nov. 18. Contact Rader for tickets, which cost $35.
The annual church walk is planned for 5 p.m. Dec. 2. The visit will include seven or eight downtown churches.
