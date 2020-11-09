IRONTON — The Lawrence County prosecutor’s office and the county treasurer’s office in the Lawrence County Courthouse have been closed to the public due to outbreaks of COVID-19.
The prosecutor’s office has been closed through Monday, Nov. 16, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
“We have had nine people in the office test positive, including one today,” Anderson said.
Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley won’t have any criminal cases this week while Judge Andy Ballard will have a limited docket after getting an email from the sheriff’s office concerned about the number of prisoners being held in the jail.
Meanwhile, the Lawrence County Municipal Court also won’t have cases this week, according to Chris Kline, assistant deputy auditor.
The treasurer’s office also has been closed due to a large increase in cases, according to Patricia Fields, deputy treasurer.
Payments can be made via the website lawrencecountytreasurer.org or by drop box just outside the 5th Street door of the courthouse. The office is requesting checks and money orders only. If residents need information or have a property tax issue, they can call the office at 740-533-4305 or via email.
Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblitt said the Ironton City Building remains open to the public.
“We are watching it very closely,” he said Monday. “We haven’t had any cases.”
The Ashland City Building closed to the public last week due to COVID-19.
Ironton St. Joseph High School and St. Lawrence Elementary School went to online classes Monday. Online classes at the parochial school will continue through Dec. 1.