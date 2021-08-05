IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners approved a $1.25 million bid for the paving of county and township roads and a road in North Huntington Heights in Chesapeake, according to County Engineer Patrick Leighty.
The board approved the bid for $1,252,672.28 for this year’s road paving project. Work on the paving project is expected to start this month and be completed by November, Leighty said.
Roads on the paving list are County Road 6 from Ohio 217 to Ohio 141, and North Huntington Heights, according to the engineer’s office.
Township roads on the paving list are Lawrence Township Roads 248W and township road 191. Perry Township roads on the list are 102 and 288. Elizabeth Township roads on the list are 184W and 271W.
Union Township roads on the list are 1378, 1379N and 1380. Upper Township Road 191 also was on the list, along with Symmes Township Road 267 and Washington Township Road 238.
Fayette Township has eight roads on the paving list — 219, 130N, 130S, 130A, 1334, 1024, 1033 and 1336. Rome Township roads on the list are 194E, 1122, 1125, 1135, 1136, 1137, 1244, 1245, 1246, 1526, 1533 and 1537.
In other action, the board adopted a new county seal.
The board also:
Moved next week’s regular meeting to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.
Accepted the resignation of Heather Shivley, effective July 27.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.