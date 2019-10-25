IRONTON — Lawrence County Commissioner DeAnna Holliday is among those trying to see southern Ohio counties like Lawrence County get their fair share in any settlement over opioid abuse with big pharmaceutical companies.
Lawrence County was among the first counties in this area to file a lawsuit concerning opioid abuse. The county filed the lawsuit in 2016, Holliday said Thursday. The issue is coming up now since Cuyahoga and Summit counties in Ohio have reached a settlement with big pharma, she said.
Holliday is a member of the Ohio Association of Counties representing Southern Ohio.
She went to Columbus earlier this week to meet with state and local officials to look into trying to reach a settlement for the state and for counties like Lawrence which took the case to court.
“I’ve followed and participated in this process since the beginning of my term in 2016,” Holliday said. “Southern Ohio county governments and people have been ravaged by the opioid crisis. We now hope for some remediation.”
Gov. Mike DeWine held a special meeting Wednesday with representatives from the attorney general’s office, lawyers and Ohio state and local officials to discuss how millions in settlement dollars might be allocated.
Holliday was among about 90 people to attend the meeting earlier this week.
“My objective is to see whether or not we can come up with a plan that is mutually agreeable for everyone as to how we spend money from the settlement that may occur as we move forward in the opioid lawsuits.”
Holliday is concerned that the data selection could be skewed since those who are hospitalized for overdoses are going to hospitals in Cabell County and Boyd County.
“It’s been a long process,” Holliday said of the lawsuits. “We’re three years into this. I just hope we can get Lawrence County to the front of the line in the settlement. We have to ensure that funding goes to the right direction.”
One area that needs to be addressed is treatment for those suffering from drug abuse, Holliday said.
“We feel hopeful that good will come from this meeting in Columbus,” said Commissioner Freddie Hayes. “We’re united in our efforts to see Lawrence County rebound from the damage caused by opioid addiction.”