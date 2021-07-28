IRONTON — Lawrence County will start advertising for the possible sale of the Union-Rome Sewer District, which serves 5,000 residential and commercial customers in the eastern part of the county.
Most of the residential customers pay $49.99 per month for sewer services.
That rate hasn’t changed in years and the sewer district, which employs 10 people, still owes about $26 million to $27 million in bond for the sewer system, according to Chris Kline, county administrator and deputy Lawrence County auditor.
The county had to borrow $1.2 million to make repairs to the plant last year, he said.
While no decision has been made to sell the plant, Commission President DeAnna Holliday is concerned about district finances.
“Something has to change for that plant to be successful,” she said. “The plant is expensive to operate.”
It could take some 45 days to get bids for the plant, Holliday said.
“We’re still gathering information,” she said. “Our residents are concerned about rates. We want to protect our citizens and our employees.”
In its offer letter, Aqua Water officials considered the offer as a starting point for more formal discussions.
A final offer would be part of any response to the county’s request for qualifications or requests for proposals as part of any formal bid process.
The company, which provides water service in the Chesapeake and Burlington areas, has proposed spending $10 million for the first five years after any acquisition and at least $13 million over the first 10 years.
That could entail a rise in rates of 25% the first year and additional increases in subsequent years, according to the letter.
The commissioners also heard a report from Georgia Dillon, director of the county health department, that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Lawrence County and currently stand at 78. The result stems from an increase of the delta variant of the virus and is affecting 40- to 50-year-olds, Holliday said.
The health department is offering $50 gift cards for anyone who comes to the health department to get vaccinated.
In other action, the board:
Awarded $10,000 to the senior centers in both Ironton and Chesapeake to help with meal costs.
Adopted a resolution approving Stantec Consulting Services for the Lawrence County Airpark for the next five years.
