IRONTON — Tax bills have been mailed to Lawrence County property owners, said County Treasurer Tresa Baker.
The first half of the tax bills are due by Friday, March 11. Property owners can pay both half taxes by the deadline, or pay just the first half of the bills by March 11.
In other action during a Lawrence County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Baker said the county Investment Committee has approved a five-year loan to Union Township for $94,710.
The township will use the money to buy a truck, Baker said.
The board also was notified by Commission President DeAnna Holliday that the County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold a Chili Fest for the first time in two years due to COVID-19. The Chili Fest is scheduled for Saturday, March 12.
Holliday also will swear in Mande Carte to a four-year term on the board Tuesday evening.
In other matters, the board received a report from Lori Morris, executive director of the county Emergency Medical Service, that the number of ambulance runs in January increased from 815 in 2011 to 1,220 in January of this year.
The service, which oversees the county ambulance service, has increased the number of runs from 10,081 in 2011 to 13,703 last year. The number of runs for last month was 1,220.
The board also notified the Ohio Department of Transportation that the county has 371.7 miles of public roads in the county that need to be maintained. The total included both county and township roads. Private roads are not included in the survey.
