IRONTON — The Lawrence County re-entry court program has been certified by the Ohio Supreme Court and is working to help people transition from prison or the STAR Community Justice Center back to a productive life.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley oversees the re-entry program for people who have spent at least 120 days behind bars.
“Specialized dockets divert offenders toward criminal justice initiatives that employ tools and tailored services to treat and rehabilitate the offender so they can become productive members of society,” said Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor.
O’Connor congratulated Finley for receiving the final certification needed for the program.
Finley said the re-entry court becomes the first such program in Southern Ohio.
“When we applied for it more than a year ago, there were only seven or eight of these in Ohio, and they were centralized around the Columbus area,” she said.
“After taking the bench in 2019, one of the things I quickly noticed was how many repeat offenders we have coming through our court system in Lawrence County,” Finley said.
“Even when offenders are sentenced to prison, the reality is that those offenders often come back to our community when their prison term ends,” Finley said.
Many of them are returning jobless, homeless or suffering from untreated mental health or substance abuse disorders, she said. At times, they don’t have a GED or are untrained.
“Those factors do not typically steer people away from a life of crime,” she said.
The re-entry court is a useful tool for addressing the issue of recidivism and for helping offenders overcome barriers to becoming productive and successful residents, she said.
“We are looking forward to bettering Lawrence County and seeing more lives changed through this program,” Finley said.
The program used the assistance of the county’s Adult Probation Department, she said. Finley said she’s grateful and thankful for the probation department, Chief Carl Bowen, Capt. Lynne Stewart and re-entry coordinator Dustin Owens, who work in the probation department.
“This opportunity would not be possible without them,” Finley said.
The re-entry program deals with issues including drug and alcohol abuse, mental health, domestic violence and human trafficking, Finley said. The program holds offenders accountable while addressing the underlying causes of their behavior.
The program startup was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The re-entry court meets the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at 4 p.m. The people in the program can meet with licensed treatment providers, according to a news release.
“We can try to help them find jobs or get in GED programs,” Bowen said. “We want to give them more help. The program helps us have more eyes on them.”