IRONTON — Lawrence County is starting 2022 in the best financial shape it has been in for many years, according to Chris Kline, county administrator and deputy county auditor.
“We’re in the best shape we’ve been in since I’ve been here,” Kline said Tuesday following a Lawrence County Board of Commissioners meeting.
American Rescue Plan dollars and CARES Act money from the federal government helped county finances last year and will help again this year, he said.
The county received about $3 million in CARES Act funding and $11.4 million in 2021 and 2022 in American Rescue Plan funds, he said. Lawrence County started the year with a $5,268,000 general fund budget, Kline said.
The federal funds help with COVID-19-related expenses to reimburse some costs, he said.
In other business, the board named Commissioner DeAnna Holliday as president and Dr. Colton Copley as vice present for 2022, the same as in 2021.
Board meetings will continue to be weekly at 10 a.m. Tuesdays on the third floor of the courthouse in Ironton, Kline said.
During a meeting Tuesday, the board named Amanda Carte to a four-year term on the county Board of Developmental Disabilities.
