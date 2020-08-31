SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Despite changes to the structure of school at all levels due to COVID-19, the first day of classes at several Lawrence County districts went well Monday, according to officials and staff members.
"I was at all the school buildings today," said South Point Superintendent Mark Christian. "It went pretty smoothly."
About half the South Point students were on hand at the four schools while the other half were taking online classes for the first nine weeks, Christian said.
Virtual learning in the district was a lot more structured than last school year when classes were closed by Gov. Mike DeWine in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. "It will be a lot more intense," he said.
The district has provided Chromebooks for South Point High School and South Point Middle School students. The district hopes to get 400 more for third- through fifth-grade students next week, he said.
Kindergarten classes at both South Point and Symmes Valley districts will start Sept. 8. Orientation for kindergarten students and parents will be held this week, Christian said.
Ironton and Ironton St. Joseph high schools started last week. Superintendents at the other school districts couldn't be reached for comment.
At Fairland High School in Proctorville, Ohio, teacher Tara Sansom said she was impressed with the cooperation of both staff and students on the first day back since March.
"The district worked hard to have a good plan in place and the kids did a great job following all of the procedures," she said. "It might have been different wearing the masks, but the kids and teachers alike were glad to get back in the classroom."
Classes also started Monday for Collins Career Center students. The vocation school is holding classes for seniors Monday, Tuesday and every other Wednesday. Juniors will take classes on Thursday, Friday and every other Wednesday.
Students are wearing masks and their temperatures are taken twice a day in the South Point district, Christian said. "Everyone has their temperature taken before entering the school," he said.
"I couldn't be more pleased with the way things went today," said Symmes Valley Superintendent Greg Bowman. About 200 students in the district are taking virtual classes and more than 600 showed up for classes Monday, he said.
"Our staff has worked hard to get ready for this" and it paid off, Bowman said. "The students did great. They are glad to be back and we're glad to see them back."
Students get their temperatures checked by wall-mounted scanners, he said.
"It went well," he said.
Herald-Dispatch reporter Hanna Pennington contributed to this report.