IRONTON — The Lawrence County Ohio Coroner's Office is alerting the community to an alarming increase in fatal overdoses in the county.
Eight fatal overdoses have been confirmed in the last 30 days, with four other suspected cases pending autopsy and lab results for a total of 12. There were only 25 overdose fatalities in the county in the last 12 months. Previously, there had only been four overdoses in a 30-day period, according to a news release from coroner Dr. Ben Mack.
In most of the cases, multiple substances have been involved; however, the drug fentanyl has been the lead contributor in all of the deaths.
“The dangerous drug fentanyl has been the deadly culprit in all of these cases," Mack said in the release. "Methamphetamine and a mixture of other substances have also been repeatedly observed, with fentanyl and methamphetamine being the most common combination revealed. This combination of drugs is commonly sold on the street as a 'speed ball.' The reason fentanyl is so deadly is due to its significantly higher potency than other opioids like heroin."
The deaths have occurred throughout the county — from Ironton and Coal Grove to South Point and Proctorville. The victims' ages have ranged from 22 to 61.
The coroner's office is working with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the county prosecutor to warn the community about the increase.
“We are aggressively investigating all leads and contacts in our efforts to track down the source of these deadly substances,” Sheriff Jeff Lawless said in the release.
Mack said while he discourages illicit substance use, he does want this to serve as a warning to those that do to exercise extreme caution such as using smaller amounts, never using substances along and having the overdose-reversing drug naloxone available.
“We are now utilizing a faster and safer lab technology from oral fluid samples," Mack said. "This has enabled us to typically have results in hand within 72 hours, rather than the previous turnaround time of two weeks. We are now able to identify and quantify the involved drugs faster. This will allow law enforcement to link cases and track down the source of these fatalities. I hope that this information will serve as a warning of the increased danger of drug use in our area and lead those who are addicted to seek out resources for recovery."
Across the river in West Virginia, Cabell County has not seen a recent increase of overdose fatalities, said Connie Priddy, coordinator at Cabell County EMS.
Fentanyl has been in the area for a long time, Priddy said. Heroin is mostly fentanyl at this point, she said, and it's being found in meth, as Mack said.
Fatal overdoses increased in 2020 across the country. After declining for two years, the most recent provisional data available from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics indicate that approximately 81,230 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States in the 12 months ending in May 2020. It is the largest number of drug overdoses for a 12-month period ever recorded.