COAL GROVE, Ohio — Lawrence County is seeking $1 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission for two projects in Coal Grove and one in Hamilton Township west of Hanging Rock.
The county has received permission to seek $500,000 for a roundabout project in Coal Grove at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Ohio 243, according to Ralph Kline, assistant executive director of the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization.
The application deadline is June 30, Kline said Tuesday, but he expects to file the grant request in a month or so.
The project also will require funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation, according to County Engineer Patrick Leighty.
Coal Grove also is seeking $250,000 in Appalachian Regional Commission funding for a waterline replacement project. The total cost of the project is $3,663,250.
Pure Cycle, a more than $200 million plastics recycling project, also is seeking $250,000 in federal funds, according to Bill Dingus, executive director of the Lawrence Economic Development Corp. The company already has built a pilot plant and currently is seeking funds to open a full-size project at the former Dow Chemical plant off County Road 1A west of Hanging Rock.
The three projects are among about $2.2 million in federal Appalachian Regional Commission funding through the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission.
The Lawrence County caucus of the regional development commission met Tuesday at the J-ROC building in Coal Grove to elect officers for 2020 and to review projects and procedures.
Leighty will again serve as the caucus chairman. All three members of the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners serve on the caucus, along with Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblitt; South Point Village Council member Chuck Austin; Lonnie Best, county 911 supervisor; Dingus; Kline; Brenda Neville, a member of the county planning commission; and several others.