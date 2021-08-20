CHESAPEAKE, OH -- The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an overnight shooting in Chesapeake after it was told Thursday a confrontation led to a man being shot.
According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless, the shooting was reported late Thursday at 485 County Road 123. Upon arrival, law enforcement found Wesley A. Earls, 33, had been shot in the right arm once with a small caliber handgun.
The initial investigation showed a dark colored, newer model Ford Explorer had stopped in the road in front of Earls’ home. Words were exchanged between Earls and the driver, at which time the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several rounds into Earls’ direction, with one bullet striking Earls, police said.
The suspect’s vehicle then fled in the direction of Ohio 7.
Deputies provided first aid to Earls at the scene before he was transported to a Huntington hospital by Lawrence County EMS for treatment.
An immediate search for the suspect vehicle was unsuccessful, but the investigation remains ongoing.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
