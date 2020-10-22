COAL GROVE, Ohio — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office soon will get six new police cruisers.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of the patrol cars during a meeting Tuesday in Coal Grove. The cruisers cost $43,865 each.
“We didn’t have to borrow money,” said Commissioner Freddie Hayes Jr. “We spent less on housing prisoners out of county.”
The board was prepared to buy the cruisers earlier this year before the coronavirus hit, said Commissioner DeAnna Holliday.
“The pandemic changed everything,” she said.
Concerned about the county budget, the purchase was put on hold, she said.
The sheriff’s fleet of vehicles was in horrible shape, according to Sheriff Jeff Lawless.
“We are still using some of the old Crown Vics,” Lawless said. “Some of them have 300,000 to 350,000 miles on them. We are in dire need of some new cruisers.”
The office last got new cruisers in 2016, Lawless said.
“This will really help,” he said.
Unfortunately, it will take about six months to get the Ford SUV police interceptors on the road, he said. The cruisers will cost $263,190.
Holliday said she wants to put the purchase of cruisers for the sheriff’s office on an annual basis.
“We need an inventory of the fleet” and how much is being spent on repairs to keep cruisers on the road, she said.
Dr. Colton Copley, another commissioner, said the county was able to use some CARES Act funds to help with the purchase.
“This will help keep our deputies safer,” he said.
The board also proclaimed Oct. 25-31 as Red Ribbon Week in the county to encourage students to stay away from drugs and alcohol, Copley said.