CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — For the first time in over two years, children and teens across Lawrence County met to bounce, run and throw in the Lawrence County Special Olympics track and field games.
More than 750 students and staff are participating in the two-day event taking place Wednesday and Thursday on the Chesapeake High School football field.
Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organization for individuals with mental or physical disabilities. Patricia Moon-Moore, the co-coordinator for Lawrence County, has worked with the organization for eight years.
“This is a great opportunity for kids to compete and make friendships they wouldn’t normally have the opportunity to,” Moon-Moore said.
The local chapter of Special Olympics in Lawrence County hosts sporting events throughout the year, including volleyball, basketball, bowling, and track and field. The May track and field event is the first it has hosted since the beginning of 2020.
Athletes participate with assistance from their “buddies” and parents. Athletes will jump on bouncy houses and play games, the top three winners in each event receiving medals. For most participants, however, it’s about fun and not winning or losing.
“(My buddy) is in the softball throw and the 100-meter dash at the end. Right now he’s just playing on the bouncy castle, so I’m just making sure he’s having a good time,” said Iman Kanooz, a student at Fairland High School who was one of many volunteers there to help put on the event.
These events rely on fundraisers and donations from the community, with food for the participants and staffers donated by local businesses. Moon-Moore said they raised about $2,000 in an art auction where athletes hand-drew paintings and sketches that were auctioned in an event Dec. 4 and on the chapter’s Facebook page. Moon-Moore said that without volunteers and fundraisers, these events wouldn’t be possible.
“I volunteered because I think it’s a great way to contribute back to our community,” Kanooz said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.