IRONTON — Second-half Lawrence County taxes are due Friday, according to Treasurer Steve Burcham.
Thus far, second-half tax collections are up 6.5% from last year, Burcham said Wednesday.
Taxes can be mailed, dropped off at the courthouse and paid at most local banks. Those banks accepting tax payments are City National Bank, Liberty Bank, Citizens Deposit Bank and U.S. Bank.
There is a drop box inside the 5th Street door of the Lawrence County Courthouse where payments can be made, he said.
Taxes also can be mailed in and should be postmarked by Friday, July 10, Burcham said.
Payments also can be made online.
“Our online payments have been increasing,” he said. “We have been busy.”
He warned taxpayers not to wait until the last minute to make online payments.
Taxpayers also can pay taxes at the Treasurer’s Office on the second floor of the Lawrence County Courthouse.
However, access to the office is limited by courthouse security due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Burcham said.
First-half tax collections by the Treasurer’s Office were $2 million higher than the prior year, he said.
County residents can pay all of their taxes in the first half or split up payments.