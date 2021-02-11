The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210207 vaccineclinic 19.jpg
Buy Now

Walgreens pharmacist Gayle Rittenhouse prepares doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic on Feb. 6, 2021, at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane, W.Va. Teachers in Lawrence County will get a chance to get COVID-19 vaccinations Feb. 24.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

IRONTON — Lawrence County teachers will get a chance to get COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday, Feb. 24, according to school officials.

Each school district will be given an hour to get the vaccinations administered by the Lawrence County Health Department, said Dawson-Bryant Superintendent Steve Easterling.

The vaccinations will be given at the old South Point High School building in South Point, he said.

About two-thirds of the school employees including teachers, staff and administrators are expected to get the vaccinations, said South Point Superintendent Mark Christian.

The vaccinations are being supplied across Ohio this month. Schools in this part of the state had to wait until Feb. 24 to get the vaccines, said Jeff Saunders, superintendent of the Lawrence County Educational Service Center.

“The preliminary numbers are looking pretty good,” he said. “About 70% of school employees will get it.”

Meanwhile, Dawson-Bryant middle school and high school students will be going back on the hybrid schedule where students go to school some days a week and take virtual classes the rest of the week, Easterling said.

The district had to stop in-school classes for several weeks due to outbreaks of COVID-19 among school personnel.

Elementary school students, however, continue to attend in-person classes, he said.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.