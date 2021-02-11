IRONTON — Lawrence County teachers will get a chance to get COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday, Feb. 24, according to school officials.
Each school district will be given an hour to get the vaccinations administered by the Lawrence County Health Department, said Dawson-Bryant Superintendent Steve Easterling.
The vaccinations will be given at the old South Point High School building in South Point, he said.
About two-thirds of the school employees including teachers, staff and administrators are expected to get the vaccinations, said South Point Superintendent Mark Christian.
The vaccinations are being supplied across Ohio this month. Schools in this part of the state had to wait until Feb. 24 to get the vaccines, said Jeff Saunders, superintendent of the Lawrence County Educational Service Center.
“The preliminary numbers are looking pretty good,” he said. “About 70% of school employees will get it.”
Meanwhile, Dawson-Bryant middle school and high school students will be going back on the hybrid schedule where students go to school some days a week and take virtual classes the rest of the week, Easterling said.
The district had to stop in-school classes for several weeks due to outbreaks of COVID-19 among school personnel.
Elementary school students, however, continue to attend in-person classes, he said.