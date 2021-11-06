IRONTON — Lawrence County is in line to receive $264,000 in federal community development block grant funds from the Ohio Department of Development.
The county will add $75,000 in county funds for the projects in Ironton, South Point, Coal Grove and Proctorville, among others, according to Cindy Anderson with the Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners approved the projects during a meeting earlier this week.
Coal Grove is set to receive $99,000 to replace rotted wooden steps at a local park and for construction of a concession stand.
Lawrence County will contribute $46,000 in local funds for the $145,400 project.
South Point is in line to receive $33,000 to furnish and install a pavilion at a local park. The county will provide $15,300 as part of a $49,100 project.
Proctorville is set to receive $28,300 to replace failing water pumps in the village. Lawrence County will chip in another $13,700 as part of the $41,700 project.
The city of Ironton, meanwhile, is expected to receive $50,000 to replace fencing and build a pavilion at a local park.
The Community Action Organization also will use $58,000 for administration and for a fair housing program in the county, according to the agreement.
The county needs to apply for the funds by February of next year and the projects are to be completed by Aug. 23, 2023.
