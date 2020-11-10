COAL GROVE, Ohio — Lawrence County officials are considering closing the Lawrence County Courthouse to the public after a third office was closed Tuesday due to outbreaks of COVID-19.
Clerk of Courts Mike Patterson closed the office on the first floor of the courthouse after an employee on the title side of the office tested positive for the coronavirus. The Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office and the county Treasurer’s Office closed to the public earlier this week.
Asked if the county was considering closing the courthouse, Commission President DeAnna Holliday replied, “Maybe.”
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners discussed the possible closure of the courthouse to the public during a meeting Tuesday, but took no final action.
Chris Kline, deputy Lawrence County auditor, was directed to review the issue and get back to officials next week.
Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said nine people in his office tested positive for the coronavirus. He is planning to reopen the office Nov. 16. The clerk of courts office could reopen Nov. 20, Kline said Tuesday.
Common Pleas Judge Christen Finley canceled her criminal court docket for the week. Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard agreed to a limited docket this week after getting a letter from Sheriff Jeff Lawless expressing concern about the number of people being held at the outdated county jail on South 5th Street.
Lawrence County Municipal Court west of Chesapeake also is closed, while Ironton Municipal Court remains open, as does the Ironton City Building.
In other action Tuesday, the commissioners signed a joint use agreement between Ohio University and the county concerning a proposed senior citizen on the grounds of the Lawrence County Fair property on County Road 107.
The board also:
- Accepted the resignation of William Smith, effective Oct. 29, at the county ambulance district.
- Changed the status of Steven Rigsby from full-time to part-time paramedic, effective Nov. 8.
- Approved a resolution requesting the Ohio Department of Transportation conduct a speed study along Township Road 130A.