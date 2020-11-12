IRONTON — As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, access to the Lawrence County Courthouse will be by appointment only until further notice due to the pandemic, according to county officials.
All county government offices will be changing operations back to virtual meetings, email, telephone and via mail until it is deemed safe to reopen, according to a news release from Commission President DeAnna Holliday; Georgia Dillon, county health commissioner; and Michael L. Boster, director of the county Emergency Management Agency.
Three county offices closed to the public earlier this week due to outbreaks of the COVID-19 coronavirus. At this time, however, most county government offices remain open and fully operational during normal business hours, according to the release.
The county treasurer's office closed first, but remains operational. The county prosecutor's office and the clerk of court's office are closed at least through Monday.
The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners are asking that anyone needing to conduct business as the courthouse to call the appropriate office before visiting.
Those who are not listed on the security roster will not be permitted to enter the courthouse at this time, according to the release.
Phone numbers for the offices include: commissioners, 740-533-4300; treasurer's office, 740-533-4305 or 4306; recorder, 740-533-4314 or 4315; auditor, 740-533-4310; board of elections, 740-532-0444 and veterans, 740-533-4327.
Other office numbers include: clerk of courts (title) 740-533-4353, clerk of courts (legal) 740-533-4355; prosecutor, 740-533-4360; probate/juvenile court, 740-533-4340 or 4341; common pleas court, 740-533-4329; adult probation, 740-533-4380 and the Ohio State University extension service, 740-533-4322.