IRONTON — Mike Finley filed this week as a Republican candidate for Lawrence County commissioner, according to the Lawrence County Board of Elections.

In addition, the Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities filed a levy request to seek a 1.75 mill property tax on the March 17 Ohio primary ballot.

The levy would bring in about $2.1 million per year. A homeowner with property valued at $100,000 would pay an extra $62.50 per year in taxes.

Meanwhile, former county commissioner Les Boggs filed Monday as a Republican candidate for Lawrence County auditor. Jeffrey Blakeman filed last week as a Democratic candidate for commissioner.

The filing deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.

