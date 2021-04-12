IRONTON — Lawrence County officials gave pay raises April 6 to about 75 emergency medical services ambulance personnel, according to Chris Kline, county administrator.
Emergency medical technicians will get a 30-cent per hour pay increase, advanced emergency medical personnel will get a 60-cent per hour increase, and paramedics will get a $1.60 per hour rate increase, according to Kline.
The raises were approved in a closed executive session during a board meeting last Tuesday. The increase was made retroactive to March 21.
"They will see it on their paychecks Friday," said Commission President DeAnna Holliday last week.
"The importance of our ambulance service depends on the level of service," Holliday said. "We want them to know they are valued and are important. Their jobs can save lives."
"We're trying to bring our EMS personnel up to industry standards," Kline said. "We're not quite there, but we're making progress."
In other action, the board hired Caitlynn Carver as a part-time EMT effective April 5.
The board also:
- Proclaimed April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in Lawrence County.
- Received and referred to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control for Generations Quick Stop LLC on Ohio 93 to the Upper Township Board of Trustees for approval.
- Approved the status change for Albert Hager from part-time EMT to full-time EMT effective March 29.