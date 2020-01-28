ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services ambulance district is spending $60,000 to upgrade security at its five ambulance stations around the county, according to Robert “Mac” Yates, executive director of the ambulance district.
A large amount of drugs was reported stolen last month from the ambulance station on County Road 107, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The exact amount of drugs and the value of the drugs weren’t included in the report filed Dec. 30, 2019.
Drugs reported stolen included morphine, fentanyl, Valium, ketamine and etomidate, according to the report. A VCR covering the area the drugs were held also was reported missing, according to officials. The case remains under investigation, Sheriff Jeff Lawless said Tuesday.
The new security upgrades were being installed starting this week, Yates said, and include cameras and electronic door swipes.
The drugs stolen were contained in a locked cabinet at the ambulance station in Rome Township. A lock was cut off to gain access to the drugs, according to the report.
The exact time of the theft wasn’t known. It occurred sometime between August and the end of the year, according to the report.
In West Virginia, the State Office of Emergency Medical Services requires that all controlled substances be stored in a tamper-resistant cabinet with double locks. Narcotics may only be stored on ambulances that are on-duty and inside a locked container with double locks.
Only the ambulance service’s medical director may give authorization for EMTs and paramedics to access the medication.
In Cabell County, the ambulance service stations are to be manned 24 hours a day. Paramedic supervisors are responsible for maintaining a secure station, including the overseeing of guests, according to the county’s general operating procedures.
The supervisors ensure that all the medicines stored in the locked cabinet are accounted for and that any discrepancies or thefts are reported immediately to their superiors, their medical director, police and the State Office of Emergency Medical Services.
In Kentucky, controlled substances must also be stored in a locked cabinet inside EMS stations when not in use, according to the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services. On an ambulance, all controlled drugs are stored in a locked storage box inside a locked compartment that is immediately accessible to personnel.